XRP Surges 12% From Its April Lows: What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has surged 12.5% from its April low as U.S. spot ETFs recorded $41.64 million in net inflows for the week ending April 16, the largest single-week inflow in three months.

The ETF Acceleration

The weekly inflow represents a 254% jump from the prior week’s $11.75 million, the kind of acceleration that typically accompanies pattern breakouts rather than consolidation.

The last five days show consistent demand with inflows of $11.87 million, $17.11 million, $11.20 million, $1.46 million, and $9.09 million.

Cumulative inflows have reached $1.26 billion, pushing total assets past $1.08 billion.

Bitwise and Franklin products continue to lead flows, while Grayscale shows mixed activity with earlier outflows still weighing on totals.

The Timing Difference

The current setup flips the March pattern. In March, XRP broke the cup and handle on March 15 and rallied 14.35% while ETF flows were deep red.

The March 6 week closed at -$4.09 million and the March 13 week deepened to -$28.07 million. ETF flows only turned green after the rally.

This time, ETF conviction is arriving before the breakout, not after. April 2 showed -$3.56 million in outflows, but the next two weeks flipped to $11.75 million and $41.64 million while the pattern is still forming.

The Cup And Handle Setup

The cup runs from the mid-March high near $1.46, scoops down to the $1.20 lows in early April, and curves back up to the current $1.44 neckline.

The handle—a tight consolidation just below the rim—is forming right now.

All four EMAs have been swept to the upside and are now stacked below price in bullish order.

The MACD is firmly positive with the histogram printing consecutive green bars and the signal line crossing up cleanly.

The measured move from a cup and handle of this size targets $1.65-$1.70.

Key support sits at $1.4055 (20 EMA), then $1.3752 (200 EMA). Resistance clusters at $1.46 (cup rim/neckline), then $1.55, then $1.65-$1.70 (target).

A break above $1.46 with volume triggers the pattern.

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