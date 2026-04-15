Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) blockchain has launched a post-quantum upgrade initiative, founder Justin Sun announced on Tuesday.

Quantum Security Should Be A Feature, Says Sun

In an X post, Sun said that Tron will be the “first major public blockchain” to deploy post-quantum cryptographic signatures standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology—a federal agency under the Department of Commerce.

Sun assured TRON users that the platform would protect their assets from quantum threats, with a “technical roadmap” to be released soon.

“Quantum security shouldn’t be a debate. It should be a feature,” he added.

How Real Is The Quantum Threat?

Discussions on quantum threats have intensified after Google's latest research signaled it may be closer to reality than previously thought.

According to the study, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could theoretically crack a Bitcoin private key in roughly 9 minutes, opening the door to "on-spend" exploits that could let attackers interfere with pending transactions.

Estimates suggest that nearly 6.89 million BTC could be quantum-vulnerable, including 3.4 million BTC inactive for over a decade.

However, top industry leaders haven’t hit the panic button.

Solvable Issue?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong stated earlier this year that quantum computing is a “solvable” issue and that the company is already addressing it.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRX was exchanging hands at $0.3241, up 1,15% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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