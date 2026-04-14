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Cryptocurrency,On,Binance,Trading,App,,Bitcoin,Btc,With,Bnb,,Ethereum,
April 14, 2026 2:22 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On 'Comeback' Tuesday

Bitcoin staged a comeback Tuesday briefly tapping $75,000 amid heavy liquidations and improving sentiment.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 196,352 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $679.55 million.       
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $291.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $9.44 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include RaveDAO, MemeCore and Ethereum.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader Titan of Crypto noted Bitcoin has shown “comeback” by clearing key fair value gaps, breaking out of its recent range, and retesting its previous monthly high. He noted that holding above this level is critical to confirm continuation and sustain bullish momentum.

Despite the rebound, not all analysts are convinced the move marks a true recovery. Crypto Lens warned that Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2022 price structure, where a temporary rally was followed by a sharp decline.

Based on this comparison, he suggested a potential downside move toward $40,000, cautioning that the current rally could act as a bull trap, drawing in late buyers before a larger sell-off.

Image: Shutterstock

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