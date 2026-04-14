Nobody Cares About Bitcoin Right Now, That's Exactly Why You Should Be Buying, Veteran Investor Says

The Attention Cycle

Dixon has been in Bitcoin since $3 in 2011 and says the pattern never changes. People get Bitcoin when they have to, usually during disasters.

The Cyprus bailouts in 2013, the European debt crisis, and Operation Chokepoint 2.0 all drove adoption spikes.

“Bitcoin gets adoption through disaster. It’s always been that way,” Dixon told Natalie Brunell on Coin Stories.

“That corrects the price and then people run away and start selling their Bitcoin at the bottom,” he added.

The saddest thing is the best time to accumulate is when nobody cares, he explained. The worst time to accumulate is when everyone cares.

The Institutional Capture

Dixon warns that Wall Street is trying to centralize as much Bitcoin as possible through ETFs, treasury companies, and leverage products.

The financial industrial complex wants investors to hold Bitcoin in custody, borrow against it, and pay taxes on it.

They want you to hold your Bitcoin in custody but they don’t want to remove self-custody, Dixon said.

The reason is because they want to use it—they want to use the tax code and the safety of those islands.

Dixon argues that self-custody is how you boycott the system. Running your own node, holding it in self-custody, and using jurisdictional arbitrage to own it in a structure where they can’t seize it is your job.

The Simple Strategy

Dixon has owned more Bitcoin every single month since $3. He went from deep in debt to completely sovereign by following one rule: own more Bitcoin this month than last month.

He has a network of people that are completely sovereign and completely free with wealth they never imagined was possible, Dixon said.

The consistent thing they did is they didn’t get distracted, didn’t use leverage, and didn’t trade.

He still buys Bitcoin at $125,000 using the same strategy because every other asset class requires custody. Banks, bonds, gold, stocks—they all end up in the custody game with counterparty risk.

The Spiritual Component

Dixon believes there’s a spiritual energy connected with money.

Every time he’s done something morally wrong, he’s lost that money. Every time he’s made a hard but morally right decision, he’s made his highest returns.

“How you allocate your money, how you spend your money is actually what determines your financial outcome,” Bitcoin OG said.

“I think it’s a really important factor that most people don’t consider,” he added.

Image: Shutterstock

