Bitcoin At $75,000: Is The Rally Just Getting Started?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has tapped the $75,000 level, prompting renewed optimism that the asset may be entering a new upward phase after a two-month consolidation period.

Structural Breakout Underway

Bitcoin is being described as breaking out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, having cleared a descending trendline that had capped price action for weeks, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted in a detailed X post.

Analysts say this move signals a potential structural shift, suggesting the prior consolidation phase may be ending and a new upward impulse could be forming.

The breakout is supported by improving supply-demand dynamics. On the supply side, miners have reportedly reduced selling pressure and accumulated more than $330 million worth of BTC, easing immediate market supply.

On the demand side, institutional interest is strengthening, particularly from U.S.-based investors.

A key indicator is a positive Coinbase premium, which typically reflects stronger buying activity on regulated U.S. exchanges and is often associated with institutional accumulation.

Liquidation Risk Could Accelerate Momentum

The next major technical level is around $75,300, where approximately $80 million in short positions may be at risk of liquidation.

Analysts note that a move into this zone could trigger forced buying, potentially accelerating upside momentum.

If bullish pressure continues, traders are increasingly watching whether Bitcoin can extend beyond resistance levels and target $80,000 and higher in the next phase of the trend.

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