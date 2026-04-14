'We're There,' Ripple CEO Says: Can The Clarity Act Kickstart The XRP Rally?

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said “we’re there” on the Clarity Act passing as frustration peaks and lawmakers finally compromise.

The ‘We’re There’ Moment

Garlinghouse told Semafor on Monday that he remains optimistic the Clarity Act will pass despite being less confident than before.

“Some of the smartest people and Washington insiders that I know have said to me when people are at their peak frustration, that’s when they finally compromise and it gets done,” Garlinghouse said. “I think we’re there.”

He called the SEC and CFTC joint statement two weeks ago “truly groundbreaking” and said it ended an era of lawfare against the industry.

However, he stressed that without codified legislative permanence, the risk remains that the next SEC returns to former Chair Gary Gensler’s approach.

“I think that’s bad for the United States. I think it’s bad policy, it’s also bad politics,” Garlinghouse said.

“What we’ve seen as we come up to midterms is being anti-crypto doesn’t get you any votes,” he added.

The Triangle Apex

The XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) chart structure sits at the apex of the descending triangle that has built since September 2025.

The upper descending trendline and flat horizontal support around $1.30 have now fully converged.

Price is being squeezed into a decision right now. The SAR at $1.2810 sits below as support, while the Supertrend at $1.4681 remains the key resistance overhead.

Horizontal support zones at $1.80 and $2.40 are the first meaningful recovery targets if bulls take control, with $1.9555 acting as a mid-range pivot.

Key support sits at $1.30 (triangle floor), then $1.2810 (SAR). Resistance clusters at $1.4681 (Supertrend), then $1.80, then $2.40.

The Derivatives Surge

The derivatives data today is striking. Volume surged 45.76% to $3.02 billion—the highest in weeks. Meanwhile, open Interest climbed 6.03% to $2.56 billion.

Options Volume exploded 87.95% to $7.25 million with Options Open Interest up 12.95%. Someone is making very large bets ahead of this triangle resolution.

The 24-hour liquidation data shows $534,000 in shorts liquidated versus just $1.59 million in longs. However, the 1-hour data shows $0 in short liquidations, suggesting the squeeze hasn’t started yet.

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