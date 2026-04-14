XRP Has Unique Advantages Over Bitcoin, Ethereum, Trader Argues

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is emerging as a preferred asset, with traders arguing its long-term potential lies in its role within global payments and evolving financial infrastructure.

Positioned for Growth Without Dominance

In his Apr.13 podcast, trader Cryptoinsightuk said XRP doesn't need to dominate global finance to succeed.

He says remaining a top-tier crypto asset could allow it to benefit from broader capital inflows as the overall market expands.

He highlighted several technical advantages like fast settlement speeds, low transaction costs and energy efficiency, especially compared to proof-of-work systems like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

While critics point to concerns such as centralization, large token supply and Ripple's involvement, Cryptoinsightuk views these differently.

He sees Ripple's role, particularly its escrow management, as a form of structured oversight rather than a weakness.

Regulatory Clarity As A Key Edge

A major advantage, he argues, is XRP's legal clarity as a non-security, which reduces uncertainty for institutional players. This sets it apart from many other crypto assets still navigating regulatory ambiguity.

The trader also noted that relatively small capital inflows can significantly impact XRP's price. Also, strong holder conviction ("diamond hands") may reduce effective circulating supply, amplifying moves during demand spikes.

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