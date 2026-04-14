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Cryptocurrency Coins Displaying XRP, Solana, Bitcoin And Others
April 14, 2026 6:31 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin Jumps To $74,000, Ethereum Surges 9%, XRP, Dogecoin Spike 3%

Bitcoin jumped above $74,000 as liquidations stand at $545.67 million over the past 24 hours.   

Bitcoin ETFs saw $291.1 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $9.44 million in net inflows.  

Meme coin market capitalization is down 3.6% over the past 24 hours at $35.4 billion

Trader Commentary:   

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is consolidating near $75,000 and preparing for a potential retest of recent highs. A decisive breakout above this level could push prices toward $80,000–$85,000, particularly if $72,000 holds as support. If Bitcoin moves higher, altcoins could outperform with 2x-3x the gains.

Trader Jackis noted that Ethereum has already broken above its March highs ahead of Bitcoin, signaling relative strength. The $2,500 level is now a key resistance zone to watch for potential rejection or continuation.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Solana continues to hold support near $49 within a broader ascending channel, while facing resistance around $108.

Dark Defender reported that XRP has broken above its December resistance, indicating bullish momentum with a potential upside target near $1.88.

Trader Cantonese Cat highlighted a significant tightening of Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, the strongest squeeze since February 2024, often a precursor to a sharp volatility-driven move.

Image: Shutterstock

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