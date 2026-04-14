A cryptocurrency analyst identified $43,647 as Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) “extreme pain” threshold where sellers would be fully exhausted.

Will Weak Hands Exit If This Support Breaks?

Ali Martinez took to X to share their insights on Bitcoin’s current market status.

They referred to the Market Value to Realized Value 0.8 band as the “Average Receipt” for the entire market. These pricing bands use statistical deviation from the Market Value to Realized Value ratio’s all-time average to identify potential market tops and bottoms.

“Currently at $43,647, this level represents total seller exhaustion,” Martinez stated. “When the market price drops below the average cost basis [the Realized Price] and hits this 0.8 band, the ‘tourists’ have already left.”

Bitcoin’s Bottom In Focus

Earlier this month, Martinez identified $47,960 as Bitcoin’s “ultimate support,” positioning it as a macro price floor before a "major reversal."

Martinez’s comments come amid a broader discussion about the potential bottoming phase of Bitcoin.

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, suggested that the cryptocurrency winter could be nearing its end, with the market more likely to enter a recovery phase than another downturn.

What Do The Indicators Signal?

The Puell Multiple indicator, which identifies market cycles by analyzing miner sell pressure, was closer to “historical buy zones,” according to CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a "Buy" signal for BTC, according to TradingView.

The Relative Strength Index showed a "Neutral" reading, and so did the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $74,736.16, up 5.81% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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