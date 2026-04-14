Elon Musk's X To 'Launch Something' To Fix Crypto Problems? Product Head's Post Sparks Buzz

Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X, sent speculations soaring on Monday after he proposed a solution to counter challenges faced by the cryptocurrency market this year.

What Is X Up To?

In an X post, Bier said that the market has had a rough year and X could “launch something” to fix the problems.

The sector has indeed faced strong headwinds so far, with the total market capitalization shrinking 16% to $2.52 trillion.

In fact, Kruger straight-up asked Bier to integrate native Bitcoin support into X.

Something To Do With X Money?

Other users speculated about the possibility of cryptocurrencies getting integrated as a payment option on the upcoming X Money service.

As of this writing, X Money claims to use fiat money backed by a “real bank” and is not related to any cryptocurrency.

Bier’s Views On Crypto

Bier, who joined X last year, previously noted that meaningful changes have made the cryptocurrency space “more attractive” for consumer product builders, particularly highlighting a “more conducive” regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

“Crypto has certainly been volatile recently but looking past the cyclical noise, there is innate value in creating capital markets for things that are otherwise too difficult to build marketplaces around,” Bier said in a post in March 2025.

Earlier this month, Bier stated that X is eyeing mandatory verification and temporary locks if a user posts about cryptocurrency for the first time, aiming to deter scammers who hijack profiles to push cryptocurrency schemes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO from Shutterstock