Peter Schiff Wants Investors To Ditch Bitcoin For Gold, Silver Which Could 'Start New Legs Up'

Economist Peter Schiff advised his followers on Monday to swap their Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for gold and silver as the apex cryptocurrency aimed to recapture the critical $75,000 level.

Schiff Repeats Old Advice

“The U.S. dollar seems to be rolling over, and gold and silver may be about to start new legs up. If you have any Bitcoin, sell it now and buy gold and silver,” he added.

Schiff has repeatedly urged investors to take profits from Bitcoin rallies and invest them in precious metals.

Gold, Silver Struggle Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Schiff promotes gold as a safe haven that rises during aggressive monetary expansion—the same forces he sees as drivers for dollar weakness. However, 2026 has complicated this narrative.

After a massive rally in 2025, gold experienced sharp volatility in the first quarter, including a March selloff of over 13%, its worst since the 2008 Financial Crisis. This happened during geopolitical turmoil, including escalating conflict in the Middle East, a period when the metal is expected to rally.

In fact, Citigroup said in a note last month that gold is trading “like a risk asset.”

However, when compared over a 1-year timeframe, gold and silver were the clear winners as shown below.

Price Action: Strategy shares rose 1.89% in after-hours trading after closing 2.89% higher at $132.36 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock lacked strength across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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