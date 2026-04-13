Bitcoin Reclaims $72,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike 1.5%

Bitcoin climbed back above $72,000 as hopes for an agreement between the U.S. and Iran lift the market.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 153,900 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $247.07 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $256.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $64.95 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include RaveDAO, Venice Token and PancakeSwap.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

According to Michael van de Poppe, Bitcoin is positioning for a potential breakout, with three key scenarios in play.

The first scenario involves an immediate breakout toward $80,000, supported by prolonged consolidation, weakening resistance near $74,000, and subdued sentiment. Macro uncertainty could also strengthen Bitcoin's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

The second, and most likely, scenario is a liquidity sweep toward $64,000–$66,000 before a sustained move higher. This would clear excess long positions, resolve the current structure, and create a stronger foundation for a breakout. The $65,000 level remains a critical support.

The third scenario points to a bearish continuation toward $52,000–$54,000 if key support fails, potentially triggered by broader market stress or geopolitical escalation. However, strong demand below $60,000 and low sentiment reduces the likelihood of this outcome.

Despite short-term uncertainty, the overall bias remains cautiously bullish, with potential pullbacks viewed as opportunities. A move toward $80,000 remains the key upside target, where traders may begin taking profits.

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