XRP Has Been Building This Pattern For 9 Years: Is The Breakout Finally Here?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is trading inside a giant 9-year ascending triangle on the monthly chart with options volume surging 215.78% to $3.76 million.

The 9-Year Ascending Triangle

Since 2017, the script has remained the same: XRP hits the upper resistance, gets rejected, and retraces to find its floor at the rising trendline.

After the recent August 2025 rejection, Ali Charts is watching for a retest of the macro support between $0.75 and $0.80.

He views this zone as the ultimate “buy the dip” opportunity before the triangle finally reaches its apex.

“When a 9-year consolidation finally breaks, the move is usually historic,” Ali Charts wrote on X.

The Paris Blockchain Week

XRP Ledger is bracing to seize the spotlight at the Paris Blockchain Week.

On April 15, Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX at Ripple, will participate in a fireside chat centered around blockchain’s transition from an asset class to core market infrastructure.

The session will discuss how organizations are starting to consider blockchain as an instrument to enhance financial processes instead of just an investment.

Infanger will focus on pointing out how the XRP Ledger is being deployed in real-life financial applications.

The Options Explosion

Options volume has exploded 215.78% to $3.76 million—someone is positioning for a big move. The Long/Short ratio on Binance sits at 2.59, with top traders holding a 2.81x long bias.

Open Interest remains substantial at $2.42 billion, and the OI chart shows XRP is still holding levels far above its pre-2025 baseline.

XRP Price Prediction for April 13

XRP is barely moving today, up just 0.1%.

Apart from the 9 year triangle case, a large descending triangle has been forming since the July 2025 peak, and price is now sitting right at the apex—the converging point of the upper descending trendline and the flat horizontal support around $1.30.

These compression points always resolve in a sharp move, and given the months of buildup, the move could be significant.

The BB midline at $1.3399 is the immediate resistance, with the upper band at $1.3871 as the next target.

The RSI at 43.20 is neutral-to-bearish but showing early signs of curling upward.

Image: Shutterstock