Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Could See An Explosive Move In April

Dogecoin’s Wedge Decision

Dogecoin is up 1%, holding near the $0.09 floor. The converging wedge between the descending upper trendline and rising lower boundary has compressed for weeks, and price sits right at the apex.

DOGE either breaks above $0.10240 (Supertrend) in the coming days or the rising support gives way toward $0.080.

The SAR flipped bullish at $0.08881, sitting below price—the first clean daily bullish signal in months.

The Options Explosion

Options volume exploded 256% to $174.68, a massive spike in activity according to Coinglass. Options Open Interest jumped 32.24%. Someone is positioning for a big move.

The Long/Short ratio on OKX sits at 4.21, meaning for every bear, there are four bulls. However, overall volume dropped 30.19% and Open Interest slipped 2.34%, suggesting the options activity reflects speculative positioning rather than spot conviction.

Key support sits at $0.08881 (SAR), then $0.080. Resistance clusters at $0.10240 (Supertrend), then $0.12615, then $0.13.

The Polymarket Signal

Polymarket gives 59% probability that DOGE hits $0.10 this month, up 9% recently.

The crowd is getting more confident, aligning with the wedge breakout setup on the chart.

Shiba Inu’s Burn Surge

Shiba Inu's price remains inside the descending channel that’s been in place since August 2025.

The Bollinger Bands are at their tightest in months—upper at $0.00000613, midline at $0.00000592, lower at $0.00000570.

Price sits right between the midline and lower band. This compression always precedes a directional move.

The RSI at 44.26 is neutral but has quietly built a higher-low pattern over recent weeks—a subtle divergence from price making lower lows.

The Burn Data

The 24-hour burn rate jumped 119.38%, peaking near 1.5 million tokens earlier in the session.

More importantly, April 10th saw nearly 11 million tokens burned—the highest single-day burn of the past week. The weekly rate is up 36.69%.

The burn activity is becoming more consistent rather than one-off spikes, a meaningful improvement.

Key support sits at $0.00000570 (lower BB), then $0.00000500. Resistance clusters at $0.00000592 (BB mid), then $0.00000613 (upper BB), then $0.00000669.

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