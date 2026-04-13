Bitcoin Needs To Close A Week Above $71,000 And The Rally Is On, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traders are closely watching whether the asset can reclaim key technical levels amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Key Levels In Focus

In the latest Technical Roundup podcast, trader DonAlt said Bitcoin's most important level remains a weekly close above roughly $71,000.

He noted that such a move would strengthen the case for a sustained breakout.

The previous attempt to break higher failed amid geopolitical volatility.

A second attempt is now underway, but DonAlt said consecutive failed breakouts are uncommon.

Holding above this level would likely signal further upside.

If confirmed, the next major resistance sits near $82,000. Failure to hold current levels could result in continued range-bound trading between approximately $60,000 and $73,000.

Ethereum and Altcoin Strength

Ethereum is approaching a key resistance zone between $2,200 and $2,300.

A decisive move above this range could open the door to further gains, potentially at a faster pace than Bitcoin due to lower overhead resistance.

Several altcoins, including Hype, Zcash, and Monad, have also shown relative strength. Traders often view outperformance against Bitcoin as a signal of underlying market demand.

Macro Conditions Still A Key Driver

Broader macroeconomic factors, particularly geopolitical developments and movements in the S&P 500, continue to influence crypto markets.

Bitcoin has recently demonstrated relative strength by holding steady during equity market weakness, which analysts view as a constructive signal.

However, if traditional markets decline before Bitcoin confirms a breakout, crypto assets could face renewed pressure unless Bitcoin decouples through sustained upward momentum.

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