Strategy Buys 13,927 Bitcoin For $1 Billion As MSTR Squeezes Into A Make-Or-Break Level

The Bitcoin Purchase

The purchase brings Strategy’s total holdings to 780,897 BTC, acquired for approximately $59.02 billion at an average cost basis of $75,577.

This represents more than 3.7% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply and implies around $3.6 billion of paper losses at current prices.

The company funded last week's acquisitions entirely by raising $1 billion through at-the-market sales of STRC.

Strategy sold 10,028,363 STRC shares for approximately $1 billion. As of April 12, $21.6 billion worth of STRC shares remain available for issuance and sale under that program.

The company sold no shares of Class A common stock MSTR last week, leaving $27.1 billion available under that ATM program.

The Stretch Strategy

STRC, a variable-rate cumulative preferred stock offering monthly dividends, has increasingly been used as a driver of Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisitions alongside its MSTR ATM in recent months.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor sought to reassure investors over the weekend. “Our BTC Breakeven ARR is around 2.05%,” he said on X.

“If bitcoin grows faster than that over time, we can cover our dividends indefinitely without issuing new MSTR shares,” he added.

Speaking at a recent Mizuho investor event, Saylor said Bitcoin likely bottomed around $60,000, pointing to a pattern in which downturns end with the exhaustion of forced sellers.

He dismissed quantum computing risks as “theoretical” and solvable over time.

The TD Cowen View

On Friday, analysts at TD Cowen cut their Strategy price target by 20% to $350, citing weaker Bitcoin assumptions and a revised valuation for future dollar BTC gains.

The Bollinger Band Squeeze

Strategy is down 1% to $127.51. The most interesting development is the Bollinger Band squeeze forming at current levels.

The upper band at $148.55, midline at $131.92, and lower band at $115.29 are all converging tightly—the narrowest they’ve been since before the big February collapse.

Price is currently sandwiched between the 20 EMA at $130 and lower BB at $115.29, fighting to hold the $125-$128 zone.

Key support sits at $115.29 (lower BB), then $107 (February low). Resistance clusters at $131.92 (BB mid), then $138.60 (50 EMA), then $148.55 (upper BB).

The squeeze breaks one way or the other soon. MSTR above $138 would be genuinely bullish—below $115 opens the door back to triple digits.

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