Bitcoin Falls To $70,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop 1% On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 after briefly touching $73,000 over the weekend, as renewed geopolitical tensions weighed on market sentiment; liquidations stand at $184.36 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $256.8 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $64.95 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is down 1.4% over the past 24 hours at $34.3 billion

Trader Commentary:

Trader CyrilXBT explained Bitcoin remains range-bound between $68,000–$76,000, with the uptrend still intact but lacking momentum below the 200 EMA. A confirmed breakout above signals strength, while a drop below would break the structure and shift the trend.

Ted Pillows warned that Ethereum may be forming a classic bull trap, where a perceived breakout draws in buyers before reversing sharply.

More Crypto Online said Solana's $72 to $78 range is a key support zone to watch in the coming week, with price likely to react strongly around these levels.

ChartNerd noted that XRP appears to be following a long-term structure of ascending support, where cycles typically begin with base formation, followed by corrective retests and then parabolic moves. He suggested 2026 may represent a floor-building phase before any major upside.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin is nearing the apex of a triangle pattern, increasing the probability of a sharp move, potentially around 30%, as volatility compresses ahead of a breakout.

Image: Shutterstock