The Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin, launched days before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, has been a portfolio wrecker, eroding gains for anyone who bought into the initial hype.

‘TRUMP’ Brings Doom

At the peak, it soared to a market capitalization of $9 billion, while the fully diluted valuation, factoring in Trump-affiliated holdings, ballooned to $75 billion.

Fast forward to April 2026, and the coin’s market capitalization has plunged to $655 million, alongside a fully diluted valuation of $2.82 billion.

So, if you had pumped $1,000 in the memecoin at its highs, you could have bought 13.27 TRUMP tokens.

As of this writing, the coin trades at $2.81, meaning that the original investment would have dwindled to only $37.29.

Trump-Linked Entities Under Scanner

A disclaimer on the coin’s official website states that the token is intended to serve as a symbolic expression of support for the ideals and beliefs represented by the ‘TRUMP’ symbol and not for financial instruments or investments. It also denies any link to any political campaign or government agency.

Notably, CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump Organization, and a related entity, Fight Fight Fight LLC, own an 80% share of the memecoin. At a fully diluted valuation of $2.82 billion, it would translate to a controlling stake of $2.25 billion.

No Shortage Of Hype

Trump hosted a similar private dinner for top buyers of his official memecoin last year at his private golf club near Washington, D.C.

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