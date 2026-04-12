CZ Stress On Having Real Purpose In Life

In October 2022, CZ shared a set of “principles” he follows, including one about owning one’s work.

“The right mentality is a prerequisite to success in life. Be responsible and be proud of what you do,” he stated.

CZ warned against grinding on tasks without a real purpose. He drew on the classic tale about walls and cathedrals to make his point.

“Don't just lay bricks on a wall. Be the guy building the cathedral. If you don't think you are ‘building a cathedral,’ you should look for a different job,” the former Binance CEO said.

CZ stated that one must always think about what else can they do to improve things beyond what others have suggested.

“If you adopt this mindset, your work results will magically improve, and you will progress faster on the way to success,” he said.

CZ’s Crypto Journey

CZ founded Binance in 2017, which has since grown to become the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. He is the richest cryptocurrency mogul, according to Forbes, with an estimated wealth of over $110 billion.

BNB, the coin underpinning the Binance ecosystem, is valued at over $80 billion, making it the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

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