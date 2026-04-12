Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Market Fit, Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity And More

This week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From Anthony Pompliano’s bullish stance on Bitcoin to the potential revelation of Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Let’s dive into the top stories that shaped the crypto landscape over the weekend.

Bitcoin’s ‘True Product-Market Fit’

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Satoshi Nakamoto’s Identity Revealed?

A recent report has drawn parallels between the early work in cryptography of a certain individual and the writings of Bitcoin’s elusive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. The report also noted that this individual’s online activity coincides with the period when Nakamoto was active. However, the individual in question has denied these claims.

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Bitcoin Could Reach $95,000 By 2026

Executives at Bitwise Asset Management predict that Bitcoin could climb to $95,000 by the end of 2026. They believe the market is experiencing a quiet but sustained institutional bull run. The executives highlighted a growing disconnect between retail and institutional investors, with institutions steadily accumulating and targeting long-term opportunities.

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Bitmine Buys 71,252 Ethereum

Bitmine Immersion Technologies saw a 7.5% surge after purchasing 71,252 ETH last week. The company’s Chairman, Tom Lee, views this as a bet that Ethereum is in the final stages of the mini-crypto winter. The company’s total crypto and cash holdings now stand at $11.4 billion.

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Apple Pulls Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat From China’s App Store

Apple has removed the Bitchat messaging service from China's App Store on orders from authorities. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block Inc, revealed this news on Sunday. The app was taken down after the Cyberspace Administration of China alleged it contained “illegal” content.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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