Scaramucci Cautions Against Bitcoin Anxiety: 'The Asset Didn't Change. The Price Did'

In the post, he wrote that he held the same single bitcoin before a rally and through a bear stretch, but experienced completely different reactions as the price moved. He added that the asset didn't change while the market price did, ending the message with a confident line about momentum continuing.

Scaramucci has also described bear markets as marathons that end when participants run out of stamina, not when fear finally fades. In that framing, he has argued the bleakest sentiment often shows investors are positioned too lightly for a reversal.

Why Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Matters Now

That emotional gap between ownership and price is a key part of the bitcoin experience, especially when the drawdown spills into bitcoin-linked equities. The slide has pressured proxy names such as Strategy, and Benzinga's edge stock rankings have flagged weak trend signals for MSTR across short-, medium- and long-term windows, alongside a low value score.

Scaramucci has also tied the current crypto slump to a split in who is buying what. He has described "young money" as more willing to push into crypto, while older allocators, in his telling, have been leaning toward gold and silver.

He has used that demographic divide to explain why bitcoin hasn't acted like a pure inflation hedge in this cycle. Scaramucci's view has been that if the trade were mainly about worries over eroding purchasing power, bitcoin would be moving sharply higher instead of lagging.

Is Fear Masking A Major Opportunity?

Scaramucci has leaned on his track record of living through nine bear markets to argue that crowd psychology can overshoot underlying reality. In that setup, he has suggested the loudest pessimism can coincide with investors being under-allocated, not overly exposed.

His public forecasting history has also shaped how followers interpret his latest comments. He kept a $150,000 year-end target in place for much of last year until September, then later said he missed the call after not accounting for what he described as "massive" selling by bitcoin whales.

At the same time, Scaramucci has pointed to U.S. regulatory shifts as a potential catalyst for renewed upside in crypto markets. In earlier statements, he said progress on policy could help push bitcoin toward $150,000, especially if key regulatory frictions are resolved.

Strategic Regulatory Revisions Ahead

This context underscores Scaramucci’s belief that addressing regulatory frictions could significantly benefit the cryptocurrency sector, aligning with his views on how current investor sentiment may be misaligned with Bitcoin’s true potential.

How Changing Investor Demographics Shift Trends

Scaramucci has also argued that institutional capital tends to rotate slowly, which can extend crypto down-cycles when older pools of money favor metals over digital assets. In his view, that leaves bitcoin more dependent on younger participation as adoption and positioning continue to develop.

Back in his Saturday message, Scaramucci's point was that the same bitcoin can feel like two different investments when the market price changes. His post also referenced the earlier $126,000 level and the later $72,000 quote as the emotional contrast for holders.

Scaramucci's visibility in crypto has extended beyond social media, including his book "The Little Book of Bitcoin." That profile has helped make his "exhaustion" definition of bear markets a recurring lens for retail investors trying to interpret prolonged downturns.