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Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
April 10, 2026 3:20 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $73,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain Up To 2%

Bitcoin has climbed back above $73,000 amid a broader consolidation phase for digital assets.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 125,458 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $279.33 million.       
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $343.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $85.2 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Dash, DeXe and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

CryptoCon noted Bitcoin has been forming a "bear flag" pattern over the past two months, a technical structure that can signal further downside despite short-term price strength. He noted this is the second such formation in the 2026 bear market, drawing comparisons to prior cycles before major bottoms.

Trader KillaXBT argued that Bitcoin may have already bottomed, suggesting the current cycle may be unfolding faster than historical norms. However, he acknowledged that this view runs against past market behavior and remains a high conviction but uncertain position.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is compressing within a tight weekly range between roughly $60,000 and $80,000. He described this as a consolidation phase that is building pressure for a major directional move once the range breaks.

He also noted that Bitcoin may revisit the Bull Market Support Band, either through price moving upward into it or the band gradually converging toward current price levels.

Image: Shutterstock

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