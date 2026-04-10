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Smartphone With Logo Of Strategy Inc.
April 10, 2026 2:53 PM 2 min read

Strategy Target Slashed To $350, But Watch These Four Crypto Treasury Stocks, TD Cowen Says

The Strategy Cut

Analysts Lance Vitanza and Jonathan Navarrete attributed the revised target to a “lower bitcoin price deck” and a reduction in the valuation multiple applied to the company’s projected bitcoin gains, The Block reported on Friday.

The analysts project Strategy’s “BTC gain” at $7.87 billion for fiscal year 2026, down from $10.17 billion in 2025. Strategy holds 766,970 BTC acquired at an average price of $75,700 per BTC.

TD Cowen’s base case assumes Bitcoin reaches $140,000 by December 2026, with the company acquiring about $5 billion in Bitcoin per quarter.

The Four Buy Initiations

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) surged 8% to $10 after receiving a $26 price target, implying 165% upside. 

The firm has accumulated 13,628 BTC as of March 17 and posted a Bitcoin Yield of 22% in Q4 2025 alongside a Bitcoin Dollar Gain of $114.3 million.

SharpLink (NASDAQ:SBET) rose 2% to $6.55 on a $16 target. TD Cowen projects $93 million in Ethereum dollar gains for the company in fiscal 2026. 

SharpLink held 864,597 ETH as of December 31, making it the world’s second-largest publicly traded Ethereum holder, while staking revenue hit $15.3 million in Q4 2025—up 49% from Q3.

Still, Nakamoto has traded below Nasdaq’s minimum threshold since late October and announced a reverse stock split of 1-for-20 to 1-for-50 to regain compliance.

Smarter Web (LSE: SWC.LN), a UK-based firm that uplisted to the London Stock Exchange in February after raising £225 million ($302 million), received a £1 ($1.34) target based on an estimated BTC gain of £52 million ($70 million) for fiscal 2027.

The Underlying Thesis

TD Cowen’s broader thesis hinges on a year-end Bitcoin target of $140,000 and a year-end Ethereum target of $3,650. 

Bitcoin traded at $73,000 Friday morning, up 3% over 24 hours, while Ethereum hovered near $2,250, up 3.5%.

That said, the prediction market tells a different story—Polymarket puts the implied probability of Bitcoin hitting $140,000 by year-end at just 11%, placing TD Cowen firmly in the optimist camp.

Image: Shutterstock

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