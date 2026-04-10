ETH Outperformed BTC In March But Can That Trend Continue?

Network Activity Reaches Record High

CryptoQuant data shows Ethereum's network activity has reached an all-time high, with the seven-day average of total transfers surpassing 1.3 million.

The surge reflects increased usage across decentralized finance, Layer-2 networks and smart contract applications, signaling strong adoption beyond simple holding.

Despite this growth, Ethereum is trading well below previous highs. The divergence between rising on-chain activity and subdued price suggests the asset may be undervalued relative to its fundamentals.

Higher transaction volumes are also driving increased gas fees, leading to more ETH being burned under its deflationary mechanism. This reduces circulating supply and could support prices over the long term.

ETH Outperforms BTC In March

Ethereum gained 7.12% in March 2026, compared with Bitcoin's 1.83%, indicating a shift in capital toward higher-beta assets.

CryptoQuant in another X post highlighted Ethereum's higher volatility, about 62.8% versus Bitcoin's 49.8%, means it tends to amplify broader market movements. As a result, it often outperforms during periods of improving liquidity and risk appetite.

Ethereum's growing role in areas such as DeFi, stablecoins and tokenization continues to strengthen its position as a core financial infrastructure layer, while Bitcoin remains primarily viewed as a store of value.

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