Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Bottoming: Watch This 'Golden Zone'

Signs Of A Structural Floor

In a X post on Apr.9, Martinez said the market has been in a seven-month downtrend but is now showing early signs of stabilization.

He described the current phase as one of "maximum pessimism," which has historically coincided with the early stages of new bull cycles.

For Bitcoin, the CVDD (Cumulative Value Days Destroyed) channel highlights a key "golden zone" support area around $49,330. In past cycles, price entering this range has preceded major rallies.

Based on historical patterns, long-term projections suggest potential upside toward $178,000 in a conservative scenario and above $270,000 in a more aggressive cycle.

Altcoins Enter Accumulation Zones

Ethereum is seen trading within a macro accumulation range, with the area down to roughly $1,070 identified as a high-conviction zone for long-term positioning if broader market conditions stabilize.

XRP continues to track a major rising trendline, with $0.80 acting as critical support. Holding this level could set up a recovery toward its previous all-time high near $3.30, with further upside possible in a stronger market cycle.

Solana is viewed as potentially forming a "generational bottom" between $50 and $74, a range that reflects a reset of speculative excess and may attract long-term investors.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is showing signs of accumulation, with key support between $0.060 and $0.090. Analysts say such compression phases often precede strong upward moves if demand returns.

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