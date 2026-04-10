Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin Has 'True Product-Market Fit'

BTC Is Digital, Decentralized, Non-Sovereign Asset

Anthony Pompliano said in his latest podcast episode on Thursday that Bitcoin is demonstrating "true product-market fit," citing rising interest from both traditional finance and geopolitical actors.

He pointed to the launch of a low-fee Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by Morgan Stanley as evidence of accelerating institutional adoption.

Pompliano also referenced reports suggesting that Iran may have explored a ceasefire-related arrangement involving a transit tax potentially settled in Bitcoin.

He described this as a sign of Bitcoin's neutrality and usefulness in situations where countries cannot rely on traditional fiat systems due to sanctions or mistrust.

However, the Iran-related claim remains unverified, and some analysts have questioned its accuracy, suggesting it may be narrative-driven.

Despite this, Pompliano argued that the significance lies in the broader perception that Bitcoin is increasingly relevant in global finance and geopolitics.

"Cryptocurrency Is Here To Stay"

Pompliano emphasized that cryptocurrencies are becoming more integrated into the financial system, noting that they are widely used by both legitimate actors and criminal networks, making them a growing focus for intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

He referred to his old interview with Michael Ellis, the deputy director of the CIA, last year who said that "Bitcoin is here to stay. Cryptocurrency is here to stay."

Pompliano concluded that Bitcoin is a "digital, decentralized, non-sovereign asset" with expanding appeal across investor classes.

He said the next 15 years could see even greater adoption as Bitcoin continues to evolve within both institutional finance and global economic systems.

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