Lee has been clear: buybacks make sense when a stock trades below "intrinsic value,” reported MEXC.

The Math Behind The Move

And right now, BitMine's balance sheet tells an interesting story—its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holdings are estimated at over $10 billion, while its market cap sits closer to the $9–10 billion range.

That gap matters.

Because if BitMine is effectively trading at—or below—the value of its ETH holdings, then buying back stock isn't just financial engineering. It's a cheaper way to gain exposure to Ethereum.

Stock Vs ETH: The Same Trade, Different Price

Here's the trade-off investors are now looking at:

Buying ETH directly offers clean, 1:1 exposure.

Buying BitMine stock, however, may offer discounted exposure—a claim on the same underlying asset, but at a lower implied price. BMNR stock is down over 30% YTD.

In that context, BitMine's pivot starts to look less like a shift away from crypto and more like a shift toward capital efficiency.

Why buy ETH at full price when the market is offering a discount through your own equity?

A Subtle Shift In The ETH Trade

The move could also signal something broader. BitMine has been one of the more aggressive corporate accumulators of ETH. A slowdown in direct buying—even if replaced by buybacks—suggests a more selective phase in the cycle.

Not bearish, but more disciplined.

For Ethereum, that distinction matters. Demand isn't disappearing—but it may be getting smarter.

And in this phase of the cycle, the smartest trade might not be buying the asset itself—but buying it at a discount.

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