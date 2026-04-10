Galaxy Digital Surged 11% After Announcing Multi-Hundred-Billion-Dollar AI Infrastructure Goal

The Helios Flagship

In its first annual report with the Nasdaq, Galaxy Digital said its flagship data center Helios would represent an investment worth more than $15 billion, making it an asset with durable, high-return characteristics for shareholders.

Helios, Galaxy’s flagship AI data center campus in West Texas, was approved to develop 1.6 gigawatts of capacity to power the next generation of AI and high-performance computing.

The first 800 megawatts leased to CoreWeave, one of the leading AI cloud providers, represents over $7.5 billion of capital investment alone.

Combined with the newly approved 830 megawatts in a build-to-suit model, Helios likely represents well north of $15 billion in long-term digital infrastructure investment.

The Multi-Hundred-Billion-Dollar Ambition

Galaxy’s broader ambition is to build and acquire additional sites, scaling toward a multi-hundred-billion-dollar portfolio of digital infrastructure assets diversified across geographies, tenants, and technologies.

“Demand for compute is not a cycle. It is a structural condition that will define the next decade. We intend to be one of the companies that meet it,” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz wrote in the annual report.

The Nasdaq Focus

Last month, Galaxy Digital pulled out of the Toronto Stock Exchange to focus on its Nasdaq listing, where the majority of its average daily trading volume executes.

Novogratz emphasized the shift from narrative to infrastructure. For years, digital assets ran on stories, but stories alone don’t build an economy.

The future digital economy will be built on regulated rails, trusted custody solutions, and tokenization platforms that turn promise into practice.

GLXY Technical Breakout

GLXY has been forming a large symmetrical triangle since its November 2025 peak near $45.

Both the descending upper trendline and rising lower trendline have converged, and Thursday’s explosive candle is trying to break out of the apex.

The SAR at $16.52 has flipped well below price, confirming bullish momentum on the daily. Price has also cleanly reclaimed the 20 EMA at $19.84.

The remaining EMAs form a resistance cluster between $21.65 and $24.11 that will test whether this breakout has substance.

If Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holds above $71,000, GLXY could challenge $24-$25 today.

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