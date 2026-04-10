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Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Digital Money Golden Coin - Technology an
April 10, 2026 7:33 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Flat Despite Over $400M In ETF Inflows

Bitcoin trades around $72,000 as Bitcoin ETFs saw $343.3 million in net inflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $85.2 million in net inflows.  

Meme coin market capitalization is up 0.5% to $34 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary: 

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Bitcoin is trading within a key supply zone between $63,111 and $73,200, an area where many investors previously accumulated.

If price remains within this range, these holders are likely to defend their positions, creating strong support and resistance driven by psychological factors.

Ted Pillows noted that Ethereum has slipped below $2,200 amid renewed geopolitical tensions following a ceasefire breakdown. The $2,150–$2,200 zone is now a critical support level, holding it could trigger a rebound, while a breakdown may lead to liquidations and sharper downside.

STABL Agency co-founder Niels highlighted that Dogecoin's monthly RSI has reset to historically low levels, a condition that has previously marked major market bottoms. If the pattern repeats, it could signal a broader altcoin cycle low and the potential start of a multi-year uptrend.

Shibburn data showed the token burn rate surged 156.5%, with 3.76 million SHIB removed from circulation.

Image: Shutterstock

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