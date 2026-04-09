Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Gain 1% Ahead Of Inflation Data Release

Bitcoin traded largely flat as improving sentiment is offset by renewed institutional selling pressure tied to geopolitical uncertainty, including the U.S.-Iran conflict. U.S. CPI data is scheduled to release tomorrow.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 98,516 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $306.60 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $124.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $18.6 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include siren, Morpho and JUST.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Daan Crypto Trades explained Bitcoin continues to struggle around the $72,000 level, with price action suggesting the market is waiting for sellers to exhaust before a decisive move higher. Strong buying interest has yet to materialize.

KillaXBT noted that Bitcoin recently swept the $72,000 highs, leading to a buildup of low-leverage long positions just below current levels. A drop below $70,000 could trigger a move into a CME gap and force liquidations of those positions.

Crypto Kaleo suggested Bitcoin is approaching a potential breakout zone, with relatively little resistance above current levels. A successful breakout could accelerate momentum toward higher price targets. The $100,000+ level is seen as a strong psychological target, acting like a magnet for price if a confirmed breakout occurs.

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