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April 9, 2026 2:55 PM 1 min read

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Institutional Interest Rebounded In March

Institutional interest in digital assets is rising despite geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty, underscoring a broader shift toward crypto and tokenization.

Diverging ETF Flows

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to attract institutional capital, with ETFs recording $1.32 billion in inflows in March, reversing a four-month streak of outflows.

Buying activity was particularly strong in the $66,000–$68,000 range, signaling accumulation at key levels.

In contrast, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs saw $46 million in outflows, extending a six-month streak of withdrawals.

The divergence highlights growing institutional preference for Bitcoin over Ethereum in the current environment.

Analysts attribute Ethereum's weaker flows to regulatory uncertainty, particularly around stablecoins and broader market structure rules.

Despite Ethereum's central role in tokenization, institutions appear to be waiting for clearer guidelines before increasing exposure.

In a separate development, Franklin Templeton launched a dedicated digital asset unit, Franklin Crypto, aimed at expanding actively managed crypto strategies.

The move reflects increasing institutional confidence and a long-term push toward tokenized financial product.

Cautious Macro Outlook

Not all signals are positive.

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone warned that Bitcoin could fall as low as $10,000 if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

His outlook is based on the end of the "easy money" era of low interest rates and abundant liquidity that previously supported crypto markets.

McGlone identified $75,000 as a key level. A failure to sustain above it could trigger a deeper structural decline.

Image: Shutterstock

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