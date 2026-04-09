Bitcoin Could Reach $95,000 By 2026 If Key Catalysts Align, Bitwise Execs Say

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could climb to $95,000 by the end of 2026, according to executives at Bitwise Asset Management, who say the market is undergoing a quiet but sustained institutional bull run.

Retail-Institutional Divide Widens

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan and Head of Research Ryan Rasmussen, speaking in an Apr. 8 interview with Milk Road, highlighted a growing disconnect between retail and institutional investors.

While retail traders remain focused on falling altcoin prices and weak liquidity, institutions are steadily accumulating and targeting long-term opportunities in areas such as stablecoins, tokenization and blockchain infrastructure.

This shift suggests crypto is maturing into a more traditional asset class, even as retail sentiment remains subdued.

Path To $95,000?

Bitwise’s executives said Bitcoin could reach $95,000 if three key catalysts align: macroeconomic stabilization, clearer regulation and continued institutional inflows.

Regulatory clarity, potentially through legislation such as the Clarity Act, along with sustained demand via exchange-traded funds, could provide the foundation for further upside.

They also pointed to the rise of prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which are gaining traction as tools for forecasting and expanding access to market insights.

While risks such as quantum computing remain, Bitwise said they are manageable if credible solutions develop.

Together, these trends reinforce a broader narrative. Behind short-term volatility, crypto's long-term outlook remains increasingly driven by institutional adoption and innovation.

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