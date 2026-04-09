Bitcoin Bounced To $72,000, But Glassnode's Data Tells A Very Different Story

The Bear Market Zone

Bitcoin remains within bear market territory according to key on-chain pricing models.

The realized price at $54,000 represents the average acquisition cost of all circulating supply. The True Market Mean at $78,000 narrows this calculation to only actively transacted coins.

Price trading within this band is historically consistent with a market that has not transitioned into a sustainable recovery.

Bitcoin also trades below the Short-Term Holder Cost Basis at $81,600, the level at which recent buyers collectively break even.

Until price reclaims $81,600, the mid to long-term bias tilts to the downside. Any rally into this zone will likely encounter meaningful distribution pressure from recent buyers seeking to exit at or near breakeven.

The Capitulation Problem

Long-Term Holder Realized Loss Volume has remained above 4,000 BTC per day since November 2025, reflecting persistent capitulation from top buyers working through underwater positions.

Two conditions must be met before a sustainable recovery becomes probable. The Short-Term Holder Cost Basis must stabilize, and realized loss pressure must meaningfully reduce.

A sustained cooldown toward under 1,000 BTC per day, combined with price reclaiming $81,600, would constitute the most credible on-chain confirmation that the bear phase is transitioning toward recovery.

The Weak Spot Demand

Binance’s 30-day relative volume sits below the 1.0 baseline, hovering toward the lower end of its range. Price has stabilized without strong spot backing.

This points to a market driven by derivatives and short-term positioning rather than sustained buying interest.

Until spot demand picks up, rallies will feel fragile with limited follow-through.

The Futures Contraction

Futures trading activity has declined materially, with the 30-day average rolling over and trending lower. Volume has compressed back toward the lower end of its range.

This reinforces the idea that traders are stepping back rather than re-engaging. The absence of strong volume on the recent bounce suggests limited conviction.

U.S. spot ETF flows are improving, with the 14-day average flipping back into modest net inflows after an extended period of outflows.

The shift is small but directionally important.

The Options Signal

Implied volatility has compressed across the curve. Short-dated volatility sits around the low 40s, while the 6-month tenor trades around 45%.

The Iran ceasefire announcement further dampened volatility.

Despite the easing in volatility, skew remains tilted toward puts. Downside protection still trades at a premium to upside exposure.

Traders are reducing volatility exposure but not giving up downside protection.

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