Bitmine Joins NYSE With $4 Billion Buyback But Stock Slips 2% On Debut Day

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday and expanded its share repurchase authorization to $4 billion from $1 billion, yet shares slipped 2% on debut day.

The NYSE Uplisting

Bitmine moved from the NYSE American to the New York Stock Exchange, where shares ceased trading on the NYSE American at Wednesday’s close.

“Today, Bitmine achieved a major milestone by being uplisted to the ‘Big Board’ NYSE. The NYSE is the most prestigious stock exchange with a storied history,” Chairman Tom Lee said.

The $4 Billion Buyback

Bitmine’s board unanimously approved an increase to its 2025 share repurchase authorization from $1 billion to $4 billion.

The repurchase program, originally approved on July 25, 2025, permits open market transactions under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 through an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald.

The $4 billion authorization includes shares already repurchased under the prior program.

The ETH Holdings

Bitmine held 4.803 million ETH as of Monday, representing 3.98% of the total supply. The company continues to target 5%, or what it calls the “Alchemy of 5%.”

In the week ending April 5, Bitmine added 71,252 ETH, the largest weekly acquisition since December. Total holdings are now worth over $10 billion at current prices.

Bitmine also reported 3,334,637 staked ETH as of April 6, or $7.1 billion at $2,123 per token. The company has staked more ETH than any other entity globally.

“Bitmine has maintained the increased pace of ETH buys in each of the past four weeks, as our base case is ETH is in the final stages of the ‘mini-crypto winter,'” Lee said.

BMNR Price Forecast

BMNR is slipping 2% today, a pullback after last week’s trendline breakout.

The stock has formed a consolidation range since February, roughly between $18 and $24.

The Supertrend flipped green at $18.43, an important signal on the 4-hour timeframe that the short-term trend has shifted in favor of buyers.

The SAR at $19.33 sits just below current price as dynamic support.

Today’s red candle appears to be a routine test of the $20.78 support within the consolidation range, not a breakdown.

Key support sits at $20.78, then $19.33 (SAR), then $18.43 (Supertrend), then $18.00 (range floor). Resistance clusters at $22.00, then $24.00 (range ceiling), then $29.60.

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