Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bitcoin Hits Record $109,000 Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration, Sparks Market Rally
April 9, 2026 10:53 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin At $71,000: True Recovery Or Bear Market Relief Rally?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holding near $70,000 has renewed optimism among retail traders after a sharp first-quarter decline.

Counter-Trend Rally Concerns

In his Apr.8 podcast, macro analyst Benjamin Cowen described Bitcoin's recent price action as a "textbook" counter-trend rally, warning that such moves often trap late buyers before a larger decline resumes.

He noted that Bitcoin is approaching a key bear market resistance band, the 20-week simple moving average and 21-week exponential moving average, currently near $78,000 to $79,000 and trending lower.

Historically, in prior cycles such as 2014, 2018, and 2022, Bitcoin has rallied into this zone, formed a lower high, and then fallen to new lows.

"In bear markets, it does tend to act as resistance, especially near the end of several-month rallies," Cowen explained.

Cowen estimates there is a 70% to 75% probability that Bitcoin will revisit or break below its February lows, with a potential market bottom forming around October 2026.

Midterm Market Psychology

Cowen also described typical mid-cycle behavior, where early investors sell during the initial downturn, the market then rebounds, and FOMO draws buyers back in. This often precedes another selloff, trapping late entrants.

He added that several key indicators have not yet confirmed a market bottom, including:

  • The MVRV Z-score remaining above zero
  • Bitcoin trading above its realized price
  • Supply metrics not yet signaling peak fear or capitulation

Until liquidity conditions improve and macroeconomic data stabilizes, Cowen advises treating rallies into the high-$70,000 range as potential opportunities to reduce risk rather than confirmation of a breakout.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved