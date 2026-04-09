XRP Dropped 4% In March, But April Will Set The Tone For 2026

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined about 3.6% in March, but technical indicators point to a potential short-term bounce within a broader bearish trend.

XRP's Short-Term Strength Emerges

In an Apr. 9 podcast, analyst ChartNerd said XRP has shown near-term strength, closing around $1.37 and reclaiming its 20-day exponential moving average after bouncing from key support levels.

If the token holds above roughly $1.36, the next targets include the 55-day EMA near $1.42 and resistance in the $1.40–$1.50 range.

A move toward $1.60–$1.80 is possible, though gains may remain choppy unless resistance is decisively broken.

On the weekly timeframe, XRP continues to trade below the critical 200-week EMA near $1.41. Historically, this level has led to temporary rallies followed by further downside.

Past cycles suggest a similar pattern could unfold: a short-term bounce, followed by lower highs and eventual breakdown.

While a rally toward $1.80–$2 remains possible, it is more likely to be a relief move rather than a full trend reversal. A deeper decline toward the $0.70–$0.90 range remains a realistic scenario.

Bitcoin Influence And Technical Signals

Momentum indicators such as MACD and RSI suggest short-term upside due to oversold conditions and bullish divergence. However, in bearish trends, these signals often mark local tops rather than sustained reversals.

A potential MACD "golden cross" is also forming, but ChartNerd cautioned that in weak market conditions, such signals can precede temporary peaks rather than long-term trend changes.

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