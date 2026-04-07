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Dhaka,,Bangladesh,22,September,2025:bitcoin,Coin,With,Binance,Logo,On
April 7, 2026 10:43 AM 1 min read

Altcoins Are Down 70%, But Data Says Watch The Action On Binance

Altcoin markets remain under heavy pressure, with many assets down 70–80%, but recent data shows a notable shift in where trading activity is flowing.

Trader Behavior Shift

According to data from CryptoQuant, altcoin inflows spiked to around 34,000 on Apr. 2, the highest in 2.5–3 months, but unusually, this surge was concentrated almost entirely on Binance rather than spread across multiple exchanges.

This concentration suggests a shift in trader behavior.

One key reason is Binance's expansion into traditional finance (TradFi) futures, including contracts tied to commodities like oil, natural gas, gold, and silver.

As trading volume in these assets increases, it appears that some capital previously allocated to altcoins is rotating into these TradFi instruments instead.

Overall, the data points to a capital rotation theme, where traders are not just exiting altcoins, but reallocating into other markets, especially within Binance's ecosystem.

Monthly DCA Strategy

At the same time, experienced investors are taking a long-term approach.

On Apr.1, Michael van de Poppe said that he has maintained a monthly dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy despite a severe portfolio drawdown of about 71%, reflecting a high-risk, high-reward mindset.

He draws parallels to previous cycles like DeFi Summer, suggesting that while current conditions are weak, selective altcoins could still deliver outsized returns if a new cycle emerges.

Image: Shutterstock

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