Michael Saylor Says 'Bitcoin Has Won'

In a post on X, Saylor warned the market about a different kind of threat: misguided thinking that leads to harmful changes to the Bitcoin protocol. In the same post, he said Bitcoin has effectively secured broad acceptance as digital capital, tying the next phase of growth to credit creation and banking rails.

Are Capital Inflows Redefining Bitcoin Dynamics?

The capital-flow lens is showing up in market plumbing as well as corporate balance sheets. Glassnode's on-chain read points to spot buying—not leverage-driven churn—as Bitcoin returned toward the mid-$70,000 area, with spot cumulative volume delta turning positive across major exchanges.

Other signals also line up with that spot-led narrative, including a rebound in ETF inflows that suggests institutions are stepping back in. The data set also showed easing sell pressure on Binance and a steadier, improving tone on Coinbase activity.

For Saylor, the core issue is less about a calendar cycle and more about who can access credit and how easily they can deploy it into Bitcoin. That framing connects directly to how large buyers fund accumulation when they want exposure without relying solely on equity markets.

How Strategy’s Funding Shift Impacts Bitcoin

CryptoQuant data referenced in a March 19 X post tracked Strategy's buying spree: nearly 18,000 BTC in the week of March 8, followed by more than 22,000 BTC the next week. The second week marked its biggest weekly haul since November 2024.

The more telling detail was the source of the cash. In the week of March 8, roughly $900 million was tied to share sales while about $377 million came via STRC-related funding, but the following week showed equity dropping to about $396 million as STRC jumped to roughly $1.18 billion.

Even with equity still making up the majority of the mix—around 64%—the balance appears to be shifting. The STRC channel moved from effectively zero a year earlier to about 8% of funding, suggesting Strategy is building a larger toolkit for Bitcoin purchases beyond issuing Strategy stock.

That evolution mirrors Saylor's point that credit conditions and banking-style financing can steer Bitcoin's trajectory. A larger share of acquisitions funded through debt-like or structured channels can translate into different timing and scale dynamics than dilution-driven buying.