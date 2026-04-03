MSTR Stock May Bottom After 'Final Shakeout' Toward $90-$100, Says Analyst: '...A Buy Signal'

Leading technical analyst Ali Martinez identified on Thursday the first “Buy” signal in months for Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) ,” potentially marking an end to its corrective phase.

Is This indicator Reliable?

In an X post, Martinez said that the TD Sequential indicator was “incredibly accurate” in calling MSTR’s local top in July 2025. Since then, the stock has tumbled 74%.

“Now, for the first time in months, we have a Buy Signal on the monthly chart,” Martinez added.

The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.

More Pain Before Big Gains, Predicts Analyst

With Strategy currently trading around $120, Martinez suggested a final “shakeout” toward $100 or $90 could still occur. They believed this range is a “high-probability area” for investors to position themselves for the next upward move.

“As long as the broader macro structure holds, this signal suggests the correction may be reaching a point of exhaustion. I am monitoring the $90–$100 zone for signs of stabilization to validate this monthly setup,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s prediction is based on the broader macro structure holding firm. He indicates that this signal suggests the correction may be nearing its exhaustion point.

Assessing MSTR’s Sentiment

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset's price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a "Sell" signal for MSTR, according to TradingView.

The Relative Strength Index showed a "Neutral" reading, and so did the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers.

Meanwhile, the Stochastic RSI, which measures whether RSI itself is overbought or oversold, signaled “Buy.”

Short interest in the stock decreased to $32.45 million, accounting for nearly 10% of the company's total shares, a sign of moderate bearish sentiment.

Strategy is sitting on unrealized losses of over $6 billion on its BTC holdings, while its market valuation was lower than the total value of the stash.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $66,997.26, up 0.36% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 0.14% in after-hours trading after closed 2.40% lower at $119.83 during Thursday’s regular trading session. The stock has plunged nearly 18% year-to-date.

The stock lacked strength across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

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