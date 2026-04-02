6.7 Million Bitcoin Face A 9-Minute Quantum Threat And Nobody's Watching, Crypto Exec Warns

According to Alex Pruden, CEO of Project 11, the cryptocurrency industry is dangerously unprepared for quantum computing as a threat.

The Google Breakthrough: Moving The Goalposts

The catalyst for the current panic is a research paper published by Google, which outlines how attackers could crack Bitcoin’s private keys much faster — and with significantly fewer resources — than previously believed.

“This paper is really about lowering the bar or moving the goalposts closer,” Pruden explained.

“If you look at the cryptographers for Bitcoin and specifically look at our architecture and do a bunch of tricks, you can lower that bar way down.”

The Google paper suggests that an optimized quantum computer could crack a private key in roughly 9 minutes — slightly faster than Bitcoin’s average 10-minute block time.

This means a quantum attacker could theoretically see a transaction in the mempool, crack the private key, and steal the funds before the original transaction is confirmed.

Previous estimates suggested it would take a massive quantum computer with 100 billion logical operations to break Bitcoin.

The new algorithm proposed in the Google paper requires only 7 million operations.

How The Hack Works: Going “The Wrong Way”

Bitcoin is secured by public key cryptography, specifically relying on a mathematical concept called the “discrete log problem.”

In the current paradigm, it operates as a one-way street: a private key generates a public key (and an address). You can share your public address with anyone, and it is mathematically impossible for a classical computer to reverse-engineer your private key from that address.

Quantum computers possess superpowers via “qubits,” which allow them to process multiple possibilities simultaneously rather than linearly.

“What quantum computers let you do is go the way you’re not supposed to go,” Pruden noted. By using an algorithm called Shor’s Algorithm, a quantum computer can take an exposed public key and derive the underlying private key.

Once a quantum attacker has the private key, they effectively own the Bitcoin. “If I have your private key, I own your Bitcoin. That’s it,” Pruden said. “There’s no two-factor authentication. There’s not a flashing neon sign in the sky that says ‘Alex is the quantum adversary.’ It’s just going to look to the world like you lost control of your key.”

What The Crypto Industry Must Do Now

While Pruden stresses that a cryptographically relevant quantum computer does not exist today, he argues the industry must begin migrating immediately due to the complexity of the transition.

A post-quantum upgrade for Bitcoin would likely require a hard fork and massive increases in transaction data sizes.

“We don’t have to believe that it’s 100% certain that a quantum computer is coming in the next five years,” Pruden warned. “We just have to believe that there’s some non-negligible chance. We just can’t take the risk that we’re wrong here.”