Bear Market Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Traders Are Pivoting To Pokémon Cards

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) closed the first quarter of 2026 down 23%, driving exhausted traders to pivot capital into a surprising alternative asset class: physical Pokémon cards.

Prominent crypto analyst Trader Mayne and pseudonymous collectibles expert CBS discussed on Wednesday how the Trading Card Game (TCG) market is absorbing liquidity as digital assets continue to trade sideways.

The “Bitcoin” Of Collectibles

Vintage Pokémon cards are exhibiting price resilience, with CBS highlighting the 1999 Base Set First Edition Charizard as the “Bitcoin of the TCG market.”

TCGs are attracting crypto capital thanks to their scarcity, liquidity, and decoupling from wider digital assets.

Unlike altcoins with constant token unlocks and inflationary supply, vintage cards have fixed, verifiable caps.

High-end graded cards operate with near-instant liquidity at trade shows and online marketplaces, allowing traders to flip $50,000 physical assets in minutes.

And while Bitcoin and equities dumped over the last four months, vintage trading cards largely held their value or appreciated.

CBS views the current environment as a “land grab,” noting that wealthy millennials in their 30s are aggressively replacing traditional antiques with nostalgic physical investments.

Markets Held Hostage By Headlines

Back on the traditional charts, Mayne emphasized that technical analysis is currently taking a backseat to geopolitical “tape bombs.”

Mayne noted this instant risk-on bid reveals the market’s total desperation for a de-escalation catalyst.

Until a formal ceasefire occurs, Mayne expects violent volatility and warns against forcing leverage in the middle of a headline-driven range.

Prediction markets currently price the odds of U.S. “boots on the ground” in Iran by the end of April at greater than 50%.

Mayne also took aim at Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) and its Chairman Michael Saylor over the aggressive marketing of the company’s new 11.5% yield product, STRCH.

Saylor recently deployed heavily criticized, AI-generated promotional videos to advertise the fixed-income product to retail investors.

Mayne compared the marketing tactics to the peak-euphoria days of the collapsed Terra/Luna Anchor Protocol, labeling the campaign “unbelievably cringe” and warning that such aggressive retail targeting damages the broader credibility of the Bitcoin ecosystem during an already fragile market structure.