Vlad Tenev Pushed Hard Early Proving Robinhood Could Build 'Meaningful' Products—Now Chases This Goal

Tenev’s Goal About Democratizing Access

Tenev reflected on his career journey in an X post. He noted that while his early career was about proving the ability to build something meaningful, the focus has since shifted

“The question became less about whether we could create and more about what deserves to exist. That has pushed me toward a bigger view of access and ownership,” Tenev added.

Tenev batted for a more “inclusive” financial system, where the best tools, opportunities, and networks are not “concentrated in a small world.”

“That belief has only gotten stronger as Robinhood has grown,” he said.

Robinhood’s Endeavors

Founded in 2013, Robinhood has grown to be one of the leading retail brokerage firms, enabling individual investors to trade stocks, bonds and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood is valued at over $63 billion. Last year, its revenue reached a record $4.5 billion, reflecting 52% year-over-year growth.

Price Action: Robinhood shares fell 3.39% in overnight trading after closing 1.17% higher at $70.11 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show HOOD with weaker price momentum in short, medium, and long-term trends, offset by a strong Growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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