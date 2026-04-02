Dogecoin Bracing For A 'Major Price Move,' Says Analyst After Noting This Chart Pattern

A leading analyst on Wednesday flagged “major” volatility for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the meme heavyweight battled geopolitical jitters like the broader cryptocurrency market.

Which Way Is DOGE Headed?

Ali Martinez took to X, highlighting a Bollinger Bands squeeze roughly between $0.874 and $0.101. They read it as a sign of an incoming "major price move."

The Bollinger Band Squeeze occurs when the volatility drops, causing the space between the bands to tighten. When the price closes outside of bands, traders consider it a potential new breakout. This strategy is used to identify the start of new trends following periods of consolidation.

Key Technical Indicators Turn Bearish

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Sell” signal for DOGE, according to TradingView. The Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, also turned bearish.

The Relative Strength Index, meanwhile, hovered in the “Neutral” zone.

Dogecoin’s Long/Short ratio fell below 1, signaling dominance of short positions vis-à-vis bullish longs, according to Coinglass.

Hope You Didn’t Fall For This Prank

On a lighter note, Dogecoin wrapped its April Fools’ prank. The Shiba Inu mascot poured cold water (pun intended) on all the corporate “restructuring” plans.

Dogecoin tumbled along with other major cryptocurrencies late Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that the U.S will continue its military campaign against Iran until the “objectives are fully achieved.” However, it remained inside the Bollinger Bands highlighted above.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.08995, down 2.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy:ihrinmoisuc on Shutterstock.com