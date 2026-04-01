Artemis-themed cryptocurrencies spiked on Wednesday after NASA’s historic mission launched four astronauts on a 10-day lunar orbit.

Coins To The Moon?

Another token with a similar name jumped 11%, with a higher fully diluted valuation at $28,600.

Proceed With Caution

Neither coin is verified on CoinMarketCap and traded with low liquidity on decentralized exchanges. Nor do they have any connection to the moon mission in question.

Benzinga Note: Investing in coins, especially those with thin liquidity and low volume, is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Always do your own research.

Historic NASA Mission

The spike comes after NASA launched Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center, sending four astronauts to the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972 and the first astronauts ever launched by NASA’s Space Launch System rocket.

The mission will not land on the moon. Instead, NASA designed Artemis II as a major test flight for future lunar missions and for its broader plan to build a sustained human presence there

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