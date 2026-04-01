Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside stock futures on Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will continue its military campaign against Iran until the objectives are “fully achieved."

Crypto Market Retraces

Bitcoin slid below $67,000 late evening, while Ethereum pulled back below $2,100. Other major cryptocurrencies were also sent lower.

Nearly $350 million in crypto positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with bullish long traders bearing the brunt of the losses.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures fell 2.29% in the last 24 hours, although retail and whale Binance traders were still net long on the leading cryptocurrency.

"Extreme Fear" persisted in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.38 trillion, following an increase of 2.03% from the previous day.

Stocks Futures Fall After Trump’s Address

Stock futures slipped overnight on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 260 points, or 0.56%, as of 9:30 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped 0.64%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 0.86%.

In his latest address, Trump said that the U.S will continue its military campaign against Iran until the "objectives are fully achieved." He warned that if a deal with the "less radical" new regime is not made sooner, the U.S. will strike Iran's electric generating plants.

Oil prices spiked, with the West Texas Intermediate crude futures surging past $103 per barrel per barrel.

Final Accumulation Window For Bitcoin?

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant stated that Bitcoin whales have flipped from buying to selling.

Whale holdings have plummeted from over 200,000 BTC at the 2024 bull market peak to roughly 188,000 BTC currently, marking one of the "most aggressive" large-holder sell-offs ever recorded.

CryptoQuant highlighted "structural selling pressure," but noted a possibility of short-term bounce toward $71,500-$81,200 if macro risks ease.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez stated that Bitcoin is "likely entering the final accumulation window" of this cycle within the next 3 to 6 days.

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