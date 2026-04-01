Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Key Levels On Improved Sentiment and Regulatory Clarity

Bitcoin is holding near the $68,000 level as geopolitical tensions ease and regulatory clarity improves, helping stabilize the broader crypto market.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 114,174 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $256.84 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $117.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $31.2 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Stable, Algorand and Sei.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader Gordon Gekko said Bitcoin's bottom may already be in place, though he warned of a potential final dip similar to November 2022 before a stronger upward reversal.

KillaXBT noted that April has historically been positive for Bitcoin, closing higher about 62% of the time, particularly during bull markets. In contrast, weaker Aprils tend to occur near market tops or during bearish phases, when declines often continue afterward.

Based on this pattern, he expects a choppy start to the second quarter, followed by a possible move to new lows later in Q2 or Q3 before a bottom form.

Titan of Crypto emphasized that timing the exact market bottom is less important than positioning early to capture the next major move.

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