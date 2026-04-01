XRP Up 1.5% As Ripple Launches Major Treasury Product—What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) gained 1.5% as Ripple launched Digital Asset Accounts and Unified Treasury, the first native digital asset capabilities embedded in an enterprise treasury management system.

The Treasury Solution

Ripple Treasury now lets CFOs view, hold, and manage both fiat and digital currency liquidity from bank and custody providers in a single system—eliminating separate platforms and manual reconciliation.

No other treasury management system offers this.

The launch builds on Ripple’s 2025 GTreasury acquisition, which brought 40 years of enterprise treasury expertise.

Last year, Ripple Treasury facilitated $13 trillion in payment volume for SMEs to Fortune 500 companies.

Moreover, Ripple’s 2026 survey of 1,000+ global finance leaders found 72% say they must offer digital asset solutions to remain competitive, yet most lack integration into existing workflows.

Digital Asset Accounts

Digital Asset Accounts let treasury teams create and manage a regulated Ripple-native digital asset account directly within the platform—no external setup or third-party custody required.

XRP and RLUSD balances appear alongside cash, valued in real time.

The system refreshes exchange rates within seconds of each transaction using 15-decimal precision to match native onchain amounts exactly, eliminating rounding discrepancies that create reconciliation gaps.

Unified Treasury

Unified Treasury provides real-time visibility across all digital asset and cash positions in one dashboard.

Customers holding digital assets across multiple custodians connect those providers through Ripple Treasury’s ClearConnect connectivity layer—the same layer used for bank integrations.

Direct API connectivity enables onboarding in minutes. Real-time market rates apply to digital asset balances in the chosen reporting currency without manual conversion.

Automated transaction sync reflects activity as it occurs without manual imports or delays.

“Digital assets should behave exactly like cash within the platform,” said Mark Johnson, VP of Global Product at Ripple Treasury.

“Treasury teams shouldn’t think about whether a balance is onchain or in a bank account—they should simply see their position,” he added.

XRP Tests Key Support

XRP is testing the $1.30-$1.33 support zone that has held multiple times.

The descending channel from the $3.80 peak remains intact, with the 20 EMA at $1.3808 acting as immediate resistance.

The Supertrend at $1.5054 provides the bigger overhead wall.

April has been mixed-to-positive for XRP but tends to follow Bitcoin closely.

If BTC breaks above $74,000, XRP could target $1.50-$1.62. Without that catalyst, expect range-bound action between $1.28-$1.45.

Image source: Shutterstock