Bitcoin's Crashes Are Shrinking Every Cycle But McGlone Still Sees $10,000

The Shrinking Crash Pattern

Bitcoin crashed 87% from $1,163 to $152 after the 2013 peak and 84% from $20,000 to $3,122 in 2017.

This cycle, the decline from October’s $126,200 has been closer to 50%—a compression reflecting deeper liquidity and institutional participation.

“Bitcoin’s drawdowns compressing to about 50% is a sign of a maturing market structure,” said Jason Fernandes, AdLunam co-founder.

“As liquidity deepens and institutional participation increases, volatility compresses on both the upside and downside,” he added.

Fidelity Digital Assets analyst Zack Wainwright noted growth is becoming “less impulsive” with reduced extreme downside risk. “Each cycle has been less dramatic to the upside and downside risk has also been less dramatic.”

McGlone’s $10,000 Bear Case

Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone argues Bitcoin could still revert toward $10,000.

“The crypto bubble is over,” McGlone said, warning any downturn could coincide with broader declines across equities and commodities.

Fernandes counters that scale makes 90% collapses unlikely.

As Bitcoin grows larger, the capital required to drive such moves becomes too great. ETF and pension integration makes large-scale unwinds structurally harder.

The Portfolio Shift

Small 1-3% Bitcoin allocations can materially improve returns and Sharpe ratios without significantly increasing drawdowns, making Bitcoin function as a portfolio efficiency tool rather than a speculative option.

Fidelity research shows Bitcoin delivered roughly 20,000% returns over 10 years, outperforming equities, gold, and bonds while leading on risk-adjusted measures.

“There’s a trade-off,” Fernandes said. “As Bitcoin matures and volatility compresses, returns normalize.

The asymmetric upside of early cycles came with extreme drawdowns, but as drawdowns shrink, the asset behaves like a macro allocation rather than a venture bet.”

The Easter Caution

Bitcoin traders show “aggressive caution” heading into the low-volume Easter period, according to K33 Research.

Leveraged short Bitcoin ETFs hold 9,012 BTC—the second-highest ever following 22% growth in short exposure recently.

However, annualized 30-day funding rates have stayed negative for 32 consecutive days, matching typical bottoming stages as bearish positions overcrowd. Trading volume has historically dropped during Easter since 2019.

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