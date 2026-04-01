Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Big 401(k) Jump In 2025 Could Boost Your Retirement Fund
April 1, 2026 11:37 AM 1 min read

Retirement Portfolios May Expand To Include Crypto Under New US Rule

"Level The Playing Field"

In a FOX Business interview on Tuesday, BlackRock Global Head of Retirement Solutions Nick Nefouse said the change is designed to "level the playing field," giving more Americans access to a wider range of investments typically available in defined benefit plans.

He noted that many public-sector workers, such as firefighters and police officers, already benefit from broader investment access, while private-sector workers often face more limitations. The rule aims to address that imbalance.

Because 401(k) plans are a primary vehicle for building retirement wealth, and are typically long-term investments, supporters argue they should not be overly restricted. The extended time horizon may allow investors to consider diversified or higher-growth assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, for example, could be approached through dollar-cost averaging, allowing investors to build exposure gradually rather than relying on short-term trading.

Warren Raised Concerns

However, in early January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had warned against including cryptocurrencies in retirement portfolios, citing volatility and limited transparency.

"For most Americans, their 401(k) represents a lifeline to retirement security rather than a playground for financial risk," Warren wrote in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Allowing crypto into American retirement accounts creates fertile ground for workers and families to lose big."

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved