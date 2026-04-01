Retirement Portfolios May Expand To Include Crypto Under New US Rule

"Level The Playing Field"

In a FOX Business interview on Tuesday, BlackRock Global Head of Retirement Solutions Nick Nefouse said the change is designed to "level the playing field," giving more Americans access to a wider range of investments typically available in defined benefit plans.

He noted that many public-sector workers, such as firefighters and police officers, already benefit from broader investment access, while private-sector workers often face more limitations. The rule aims to address that imbalance.

Because 401(k) plans are a primary vehicle for building retirement wealth, and are typically long-term investments, supporters argue they should not be overly restricted. The extended time horizon may allow investors to consider diversified or higher-growth assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, for example, could be approached through dollar-cost averaging, allowing investors to build exposure gradually rather than relying on short-term trading.

Warren Raised Concerns

However, in early January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had warned against including cryptocurrencies in retirement portfolios, citing volatility and limited transparency.

"For most Americans, their 401(k) represents a lifeline to retirement security rather than a playground for financial risk," Warren wrote in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Allowing crypto into American retirement accounts creates fertile ground for workers and families to lose big."

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