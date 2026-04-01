Bitcoin Stalls, Ethereum Shows Strength, XRP Stays Quiet — What's Next?

Short Term Bounce, Overall Weak Momentum

In a March 31 podcast, trader Cryptoinsightuk said a short-term bounce is possible, but overall momentum remains weak as markets await a decisive move. He pointed to macroeconomic pressures, including equity weakness, inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions, as factors contributing to the lack of direction.

Despite this, many assets are sitting near historically attractive value zones, leading to a view that gradual accumulation in spot positions is reasonable.

Bitcoin shows signs of a potential bottoming structure, with its weekly relative strength index entering oversold territory, a level that has historically aligned with major lows. However, weak volume and the absence of bullish confirmation suggest the market is still consolidating.

Ethereum appears slightly stronger, holding its range and attempting to form a higher low, making it a more constructive setup for accumulation unless key support levels break.

XRP remains largely inactive, trading sideways within a parallel channel, with expectations of an eventual breakout, though a further move lower cannot be ruled out in the near term.

Liquidity – Key Role

Cryptoinsightuk noted that the outlook remains uncertain in the short term, but traders say a broader bullish trend could emerge if liquidity returns and supports a risk-on environment.

In a March 30 post on X, analyst Ted Pillows argued that a future crypto downturn may be driven less by crypto-specific factors and more by tightening liquidity in Japan. Japan's long-standing low-interest rate environment has supported global markets by enabling cheap borrowing.

As liquidity tightens, global investors who have borrowed yen to fund riskier investments may unwind those positions and withdraw capital from markets. This reduction in global liquidity typically weighs on risk assets such as Bitcoin and altcoins, with altcoins often experiencing sharper declines due to their higher speculative nature.

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